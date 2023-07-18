FLEETWOOD, Pa. – Fast-moving flooding recently went through the Reading Society of Model Engineers' property off Mount Laurel Road in Alsace Township.

Some of the rail track the nonprofit uses to run train rides was covered in water so strong it pushed and bent parts of the track.

"We had a tremendous amount of damage," said David Hanulec, president of the Reading Society of Model Engineers.

Hanulec said the Laurel Run Creek starts on a property nearby, and the society's culvert was washed out. Part of the ground along the track was washed away.

"Without the track, of course, we can't run," Hanulec said. "Most of our income is generated by pulling the public and donations from guests when they come here for rides."

The society said the flooding caused rocks to travel down a river or the parking lot, approximately 300 feet.

"Just a lot of work," Hanulec said. "A lot of time to put it all back together."

Hanulec said none of the trains were damaged.

The organization has 55 members. This latest flooding comes ahead of its 75th anniversary in 2024.

"Unfortunately, it's hard to say how long it will take," Hanulec said about repairs. "I suspect it won't be fully repaired probably until next spring."

A fundraiser to help rebuild has been arranged on the Reading Society of Model Engineers Facebook page. Donations are also being accepted via PayPal and by check.