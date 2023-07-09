MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Many people across our area dealt with serious flooding problems on Sunday.

Conditions were especially bad in many parts of Berks County, including in Maindencreek Township.

Heavy rain caused flooding along the Willow Creek in Maidencreek Township, turning yards into rivers.

Ivy Wenrich returned to her nearby home.

"I have about three feet of water in my basement. Everything is under cover. I lost everything in the basement," said Wenrich.

She has lived nearby for seven years now. Wenrich said this is the fourth flood she has dealt with.

"This is the worst," said Wenrich.

Tracey Bretz said she heard about the flooding and came out with friends to see it.

"I've lived here almost 35 years and I'm going to say I've never seen it flood like this," said Bretz.

On Baldy Road in Richmond Township, a field flooded, sending water into the road. Many people drove through it, what officials said you should not do.

Water rushed through Mount Laurel Road in Muhlenberg Township.

Fleetwood police urged people to avoid going out on the roads, unless absolutely necessary. They said emergency crews responded to rescues and flooded basements.

Thomas Kline's yard in Laureldale flooded. He said he started preparing when he saw the forecast.

"Every time it rains heavy, we get this. It floods the whole neighborhood, the yards the streets, the houses," said Kline. "So, we try and move everything out of the way, but it doesn't matter what you do. If you put sandbags out it's just too much water."

The American Red Cross said it is assisting people at the Jamestown Village Apartments in Reading. They said 39 people are affected.