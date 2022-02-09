Florida bill on gender identity sparks debate in Berks County
READING, Pa. -- A proposed bill that would ban discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida schools is gaining national attention.The legislation has sparked debate, including here in Berks County.
Aaron Rineer of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading said passing legislation to ban discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools would be dangerous.
"The kids are being taught that gender identity and sexual orientation is not important and is something we shouldn't discuss," said Rineer.
The proposal in Florida, states that districts "may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students."
Critics are questioning its sponsor, arguing it violates free speech.
"I don't think this bill is about free speech, it's about who's in authority," said Florida State Senator Dennis Baxley (R)
Parents would be allowed to sue districts for violations.
"I think that we're putting the teachers and school officials in a place where they're more apt to get in trouble and parents are being pushed to go directly after to sue the teachers and the school officials," said Rineer.
A sponsor of the legislation said the bill would not get rid of spontaneous discussions, but it would prohibit districts from including topics of discussion into curriculum.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has indicated he supports the bill, but has not said yet if he would sign it.
"We've seen instances of students being told by different folks in school 'oh you know, don't worry, don't pick your gender yet, do all this other stuff.' They won't tell the parents about these discussions that are happening. That is entirely inappropriate," said Governor DeSantis.
