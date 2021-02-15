JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. - Valentine's Day has come and gone, and it was a good weekend for some local businesses.

Flower shops did big business over the weekend, not just on Sunday.

69 News checked in with The Nosegay Florist near Bernville, Berks County. The shop was bustling all weekend long.

"Valentine's Day when it falls on a Sunday, it's typically not as crazy in the shop as it is Friday and Saturday. Those two days were also very, very busy. We had a lot of deliveries, a lot of pickups, and we're out of roses," said Jan Keeney, manager of the shop.

The Nosegay Florist has been a staple in Berks County for decades.

