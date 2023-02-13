EXETER TWP., Pa. - Nearly $193.00 is how much the average consumer will spend on Valentine's Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation. That's up about $17.00 from what people spent last year.

It's a holiday that combines love and giving, and what are people giving? Flowers! Thomas Heck is thankful about that.

"We try to keep up with it and keep going. We've been going day and night for the last 5 days," said Thomas Heck of Heck Bros. Flowers in Exeter Township.

Heck Bros. is stocked with an array of red and pink gift arrangements, which is great news considering the National Retail Federation predicts flowers to be the third most popular gift this year, right behind greeting cards and candy.

If you are one of the lucky recipients of a bouquet of roses, Heck has some tips for keeping them fresh and vibrant. He says to refresh the water and choose the placement wisely.

"It can't be in the window where the sun is coming in on it," continued Heck.

If you haven't ordered the loved one if your life flowers yet, Heck says to make the call before they run out.