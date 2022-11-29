READING, Pa. - Doctors say they're seeing an uptick in viruses circulating right now, especially the flu.

"We usually don't see numbers like this until like the middle of December, the end of December," says Dr. Debra Powell, Division Chief of Infectious Diseases for Reading Hospital.

The flu is running rampant this year and hitting hard, earlier than it has in quite some time.

"During the middle of COVID we hardly saw any flu," says Powell. "There was one year we saw no cases of flu at all."

Right now, flu vaccination numbers are behind, and different variants of the virus are circulating, some that aren't typically seen until springtime. Doctors urge those who haven't already, to get the flu shot.

"The cases are increasing now, but realize that by Christmas we'll even see more cases," says Powell. "So, between now and then you do have time to get the vaccine and develop an immune response."

Penn St. Health St. Joe's has been seeing some cases of flu in the emergency department, urgent care centers have had high volumes of the virus and Reading Hospital staff members say they're seeing cases of flu, COVID and RSV.

"If you're at high risk for a bad outcome with the flu or any respiratory viruses, I would probably recommend that people do wear a mask," says Powell. "If you have COPD or you have bad emphysema you may want to start wearing a mask now."

Medical professionals say it's too early to predict how close of a match this year's flu vaccine is to the viruses circulating, but say it will offer some protection at least in the length of time and severity of illness.