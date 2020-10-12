WEST READING, Pa. - Experts said with the start of flu season traditionally arriving in November, now is the time to get a flu shot. They say it takes about two weeks after the vaccination to develop antibodies to the disease.
"COVID is circulating, and if they get COVID and flu at the same time, it would be absolutely devastating to both the person and the community," said Dr. Debra Powell, chief of infectious diseases at Reading Hospital.
Powell said it is for that same reason Tower Health won't hold its flu shot clinic for the public this year.
"With COVID, we don't really want a large population showing up at one site at one time," she said, "so we're recommending that patients go to their primary care provider or local pharmacy or even Walmart or Target."
Penn State Health St. Joseph held a flu shot clinic last week, but the hospital announced on Friday that it has canceled two others scheduled for this week. Hospital officials said they expect to see an increase in patients through fall and winter as the pandemic continues. St. Joe's said it chose to cancel the clinics so it can meet the future needs of its patients and staff.
A spokeswoman said, so far, the hospital has already administered around 3,000 flu shots this season.
Powell said there is no shortage of flu vaccinations available to the public.
"We put our order in in the spring for the fall shipment, and we had no problem with access," Powell said. "Usually, we order so much that we return some at the end of the season, and we will probably do that again this year."
She said Tower Health will also be partnering with local community organizations to make sure the underserved population has access to the vaccine.