READING, Pa - For many food means family and fellowship.
“My mother used to make nut roll back in the day and of course, I didn’t take the tradition and keep going with it,” said Deborah Fake from Reading.
Homemade halushki, halupkis, perogies , potato pancakes can be hard to come by.
“It’s the only place you’re going to find this food in Berks County,” said Joseph Wurster from Sinking Spring.
That’s why many head to Nativity BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church in Reading.
“Great food,” said Wurster. “I’ve known it for fifty years, nice people here. You want to support the cause.”
This food sale across the street from the church is held every Friday but or those coming out to get food, this week felt different.
“It’s devastating,” said Fake. “it’s heartbreaking.”
“Because you get a sense of talking to people in the church that they’re kind of shocked by what’s going on with world events,” Wurster said.
For one woman, the images of the invasion made her want to come out to the sale for the first time.
“I just saw this actually on the news tonight that they were having this food benefit here and I thought I’d come out and support the local Ukrainian community,” Fake said.
The connection between a crisis thousands of miles away and a weekly church social hall food sale may seem unclear to some but not to those here.
“We want to support the Ukrainians. They’re being attacked unprovoked. Just thought we’d do a nice thing, come out and get some food,” Wurster said.
“I think it’s heart warming, it’s heartwarming. The Ukrainians need all the support we can give them,” Fake said.