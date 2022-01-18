WEST READING, Pa. - You can't smell the cuisine of Penn Avenue through your TV. That's why restauranteurs want you to come out for West Reading Restaurant Week.
Three courses for $30 specials are back all week at a number of spots, like Adam Cocuzza's Say Cheese! at 6th and Penn avenues.
"Offer them some really good deals, offer them a really great experience with a 3-course dining menu that maybe not every restaurant typically does," said Cocuzza, who is also the co-founder of West Reading Restaurant Week.
Along with some of the usual suspects, a familiar name gets in on the action as the 3rd and Spruce Drafthaus makes its restaurant week debut.
"Just all the action on this side of town, it's always up and coming and this is where people want to be," said general manager Jared Klinger.
While West Reading restaurants look to gain support in the present, there's an optimistic eye to the future. Several new projects are in the works including a new ramen shop that Cocuzza is cooking up called Noodl, which he hopes to open in the spring or summer.
"It would actually be a fast-casual ramen concept," said Cocuzza. "Not super traditional. Hopefully a little more approachable where you approach a screen, choose your broth, choose your noodle, choose your topping."
Also getting in on the Borough's Ramen scene is Takkii Ramen, set to come soon to North 6th Avenue. All of this means a recipe for an even better restaurant scene.
"Does it symbolize hope? Of course," said Cocuzza, "but I think it really kind of symbolizes the strength of the restaurant community that we have here."