READING, Pa. - The NAACP is holding an event to honor veterans in Reading Saturday.

The Veterans Dinner will be held at Barley Square from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Veterans can enjoy a free meal and live music.

Plus, they'll have the chance to learn about services available for vets.

Organizers say this is a way for veterans to connect and see they're never truly forgotten.