READING, Pa. - The Helping Harvest Food Bank in Berks County is trying to raise money through fundraisers to meet a growing demand.

It said costs have almost doubled since 2019, and the trend looks like it will continue. Forklift drivers were busy working to keep the shelves stocked when we visited Friday. President Jay Worrall said they thought demand would tail off once things reopened after the pandemic, but that hasn't happened.

"We went from about $8.7 million worth of food delivered in 2019 to $14.6 million worth of food delivered in 2020. We actually are continuing to see that increase. In 2022, we delivered $15 million worth of food," said Worrall.

Worrall said now, the increase in demand is driven by inflation, and the rollback of extended food stamp (SNAP) benefits.

"We're seeing them now, now that we're in the middle of April, really coming to us to replace that food that they had been getting through the SNAP benefit before," said Worrall.

At the food bank Friday, we saw entire rows of shelves sitting empty. Worrall said, only a year ago they were full, and he was looking for places they could find more storage.

To get those shelves filled again, Worrall said they're being proactive. On Thursday, the food bank hosted a fundraiser banquet in Schuylkill Haven with more than 100 people in attendance.

They're still figuring out how much it brought in, but Worrall said it's just a start, and what they really need is more government funding, either from the state budget or the Federal Farm Bill.

"We're very eager to see how those two things play out, because they will have major impacts on our ability to continue to meet this demand," said Worrall.

But they're also stocking up on the most needed items, like canned soup, cereal, and juice, just in case.

"We are not in a position where we're saying no to anybody yet, but unless we find more resources to purchase more food, that may be something that we have to deal with down the line," said Worrall.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering at the Helping Harvest Food Bank, head to their website.