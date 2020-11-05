READING, Pa. - Three weeks separate us and Thanksgiving, a day some families probably don't want to think about this year.
"We're expecting a greater need this season," said Maj. Darren Mudge of The Salvation Army.
On Thursday, The Salvation Army in Reading announced a $2,500 donation of holiday food from Conexión, Santander Bank's Hispanic/LatinX employee network group.
"Perfect timing, because it will fit in with our Thanksgiving distribution that's coming up," said Mudge.
The Salvation Army is getting ready to serve Thanksgiving to nearly 1,000 families in the city, hundreds more than usual, due to the pandemic, so to help, the nonprofit asks instead of donating food, donate some dough.
"Ideally, it will be monetary donations so that we can turn around and buy case lots of food we can then distribute," said Mudge.
Whether it's The Salvation Army or the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township, their dollar can stretch further than yours.
"You can probably buy two cans of corn for us at the grocery store for a dollar," said Jay Worrall, Helping Harvest's president. "If you gave us that dollar, we probably could buy six cans of corn with that."
Volunteers at Helping Harvest are busy assembling 5,000 Thanksgiving dinner boxes before the holiday, something the food bank has never done before.
"The box will be traditional Thanksgiving-type food accompanied by a frozen turkey and a frozen pumpkin pie," said Worrall.
Helping Harvest has spent more than $3 million on food alone this year. The food bank said your donations, whether online, by check or over the phone, will help it help families this Thanksgiving.
"We're really excited to do this this year," said Worrall.