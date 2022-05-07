DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - Robert Snyder was emotional Saturday, talking about the loved ones he lost in 2019. "She was an awesome mom, the kids were her world. Preston was fiercely protective of his mom. A great kid," he said.
9-year-old old Preston Dray, His 8-month pregnant mom Pamela Snyder, and her unborn baby Evelyn died in a tragic flood accident in Douglass Township, Berks County.
Saturday would've been Preston's 12th birthday and is the reason the community chose that day to host Preston's Pantry Food Drive. It was a way to honor the family and give back to those in need. They say, it's what Preston would've wanted.
Community members came out to The Boyertown Area Multi-Service Building to drop off food donations. It's what Preston used to do, even at the age of 8. r "He donated to our pantry at the time and in his honor we named it after him," said Melanie Wolf, development manager for food pantry
The food drive had plenty of activities for families to enjoy, rain or shine.
Jocelyn Charles, Interim Executive Director said, "it gives us hope that the community is out there, still cares, even with what the world is going through right now."
If families weren't able to make it to the event, there is an option to donate on the Boyertown Multi Service website.
For Robert Snyder, father of Pamela and grandfather of Preston, everyone showing their support, any way they can is priceless. "What more can you ask for than legacy for your kids?" he said.