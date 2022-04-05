FLEETWOOD, Pa. -- Inside Boyer's Food Market near Fleetwood, donations for Ukraine are starting to pileup.
"You know the scripture tells us we should help our brothers and our neighbors and that's what we're doing," said Barbara Kurtz.
Kurtz is volunteering with St. Mary Church in Tilden Township. The church, along with the grocery store chain and the Freedom in Christ Church in Pottsville, Schuylkill County are teaming up to collect canned food, and things like first aid kits and diapers.
Volunteers said they are looking to fill a tractor trailer, but Kurtz said she has a greater vision.
"We're hoping we get a lot of truck loads filled," said Kurtz.
Donation bins can be found inside 12 Boyer's stores in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Project Coordinator Elle Rulavage tells us a bin is already overflowing at one store.
"It's catching fire, it's catching wind and it's starting to spread," said Rulavage.
She said they're encouraging people to write messages of faith, hope and love on the cans, letting the people of Ukraine know they are standing with them.
"So, we say faith for today, hope for tomorrow and love always from the people of Berks County to the people of Ukraine," said Rulavage.
The fundraiser runs through April 11th.