BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - A track in Berks County that hosts national hot rod races is looking to expand its offerings beyond racing.

Those efforts begin with a food truck and craft beer festival this weekend.

It's one of the premiere drag racing spots in the country.

"I mean we have junior dragster racers up from six all the way up to guys. I've been here a long time, since the place opened," said Shane Sweigart, general manager of Maple Grove Raceway.

But there won't be any racing this weekend.

"{So tomorrow} is our first annual beer fest and craft beer festival. A lot of local breweries. A lot from New Jersey," said Sweigart.

The crew behind Maple Grove is looking to change things up.

"I wanna say, like last year, we kind of developed a schedule," Sweigart said. "We were like, what are we missing? How do we get new eyeballs, new people to the facility?"

By holding unique events here at the track, organizers are hoping it also works to potentially bring new fans to the races.

"Yeah, absolutely, and I mean it's just how can you utilize the space here? We're very fortunate we have a lot of land and property and sometimes, in the summer, we have a hard time getting racers out," Sweigart added.

It's something other traditional sports spaces are trying to do: get more out of the facility.

"Try to bring people here who don't know about the facility," Sweigart added. "We are fortunate we have a lot of people who come for our national event from around the country."

The Inaugural Food Truck and Beer Fest is Saturday at one.

Tickets are still available.