WILSON, Pa. - Friday nights in September mean football games. But with COVID-19 things look a bit different this year. So when more parents than expected got to attend their kids' games at Wilson High School, they were beyond excited.
"We didn't think we would be able to, we're happy for her, we're happy for the football team as well, so they get an opportunity to do what high school kids do, and I'm a Wilson grad so I'm doubly excited," said Dave Mattes, whose daughter plays in the school band.
"Well it's really great that both my parents could be here and see me actually perform for the first time," said Riley Mattes, a freshman in the band.
Administrators in the Wilson School District worked hard to put safety measures in place so 600 fans could attend the big game.
Meaning each player, band member and cheerleader could invite two people. The decision came after a federal judge overturned Governor Wolf's order allowing just 250 fans at sporting events.
Kelly Schlegel, whose son is also in the band, said, "we're thrilled we wish we could have grandparents here too but something is better than nothing with everything going on."
"I think you look at our student athletes, our band, our cheerleaders, this is what they look forward to all summer, they train really hard all three of those groups, they just want a chance to participate and play," said Assistant Superintendent of Wilson School District, Chris Trickett.
The bulldogs hope to carry on the success of how smoothly things went at this game to the next one and beyond.