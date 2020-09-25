Against many odds the 2020 edition of the Conrad Weiser Scouts varsity football team ran on to a fresh, new field, amid a world of uncertainty.
“It was extremely challenging to say the least,” Conrad Weiser School District Athletic Director William Harrison said. “It seemed like stuff was changing by the day. For a while, we didn’t think we’d be able to have any fans in because of the 250 gathering rule.”
Masked family and fans craving some normalcy found it in the form of football, the marching band and cheerleaders.
“Fantastic,” Christian Scheivert of Honey Brook said. “It’s awesome, it’s awesome that we get to see him play.”
“Two tickets a person, it’s kinda hard to determine who to bring and like my mom would like to see her grandson but ya know it’s better than nothing,” Katie Esterline of Robesonia said.
If you’re unable to attend the game it’s also being streamed online and that’s the plan for the remainder of the season.
“It’s really good quality,” Harrison said. “We’ve been streaming through small player big app with iPads here prior to this evening and we did have pix a lot cameras installed through the NFHS network that we are waiting to get up and running which will be our main mode of live streaming moving forward.”
A silver lining in the challenging adjustments schools have had to make is that schools may consider keeping the streaming option in the future.
This home opener is only the beginning of a fall sports season that will rely heavily on good communication between school districts moving forward.
“We’re going to an away game, we are on the phone, are you allowing away spectators how many vouchers do we get type thing,” Harrison said. “When they come here they’re asking how many vouchers do we get, what color do you want them to be.”
Week to week logistics will be the name of the game as schools like Conrad Weiser continue to navigate a field of uncertainty as high school football is well underway.