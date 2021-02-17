AMITY TWP., Pa. - In a year of unrelenting snow, Berks County residents are yet again getting ready for another storm, which is expected to bring several more inches of snow to the area on Thursday.
Many, however, are ready to trade the rock salt for the fertilizer.
"We've been hit so hard with so many, so many of these, and just getting a little tired of it now," said Cindy Weil of Douglassville. "I'm getting too old for this."
Like many, Weil is a pro at shoveling by now. While she and her husband are stocked up with the essentials, a slight mishap with a shovel during the last storm sent her out to purchase a new one.
"My husband broke the other one. He broke the handle right off," she explained, "and we need two, so here I am replacing that one."
Even though many are ready for spring, these weather events are a money-maker for stores like Weaver's ACE Hardware in Amity Township, which missed out on sales the past few years.
"Our sales have been very well, and everything is going well this year with salt and deicers," said Marc Kieffer, an assistant store manager.
Meanwhile, at the Boyer's in Birdsboro, shoppers spent the afternoon stocking up on the edible essentials.
"I live alone in a semi-retirement community," said Becky Marvel of Douglassville, "but I do have two kids and six grandchildren, so I like to know they're all taken care of and they have some of their favorites."
"I'm gonna stay in until it goes away," Linda Parent added.
If you're looking for winter to go away, you'll have to wait another 32 days until spring arrives.