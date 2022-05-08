WYOMISSING, Pa. - A program called "Forgotten Heroes of Berks County" was presented Saturday at the public library.
Its creator, Dennis Damiani, focused the program on the lives of seven young men from the county who did not return from the second world war.
They were among more than 350 service members from Berks County who did not make it home.
"I think it's important that we get to know who these kids were," said Damiani, " because when they went into the service in January of 1942, the response to the war effort from Reading itself and Berks County was phenomenal."
"I saw these pictures of these kids joining up and just mobs of them going in and they wanted to be together because they were friends," he said, "and to them it was a big adventure. But it wasn't' an adventure, it was a killing field."
Damiani has spent several years researching all aspects of these service members' lives so he can share their stories with others.