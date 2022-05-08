WYOMISSING, Pa. - A program called "Forgotten Heroes of Berks County" was presented Saturday at the public library. 

Its creator, Dennis Damiani, focused the program on the lives of seven young men from the county who did not return from the second world war.

They were among more than 350 service members from Berks County who did not make it home.

"I think it's important that we get to know who these kids were," said Damiani, " because when they went into the service in January of 1942, the response to the war effort from Reading itself and Berks County was phenomenal."

"I saw these pictures of these kids joining up and just mobs of them going in and they wanted to be together because they were friends," he said, "and to them it was a big adventure. But it wasn't' an adventure, it was a killing field."

Damiani has spent several years researching all aspects of these service members' lives so he can share their stories with others. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you