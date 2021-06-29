WEST READING, Pa. | It's his first full day on the job and already new West Reading police Chief Glenn Granitz Jr. has gotten out in the community.
"I think it's important that people see me, and people get to know me and get to know my family," says Granitz.
He's no stranger to policing or heading up a department. The nearly two-decade veteran spent almost the last two years as the head of the Allentown Police Department before being sworn in Monday in West Reading.
"What I was looking for as I furthered my career was just that ability to have more of those personal relationships and more of those community connections," says Granitz. "Here in the borough of West Reading, my family and I both saw some real opportunities to make that happen."
Up until now, Granitz spent his entire career with APD. He made detective early on and did a lot of investigative work on homicides, even working as part of the Lehigh county D-A's homicide task force.
More recently, he started delving into the community aspect of policing more, and says his philosophy is to lead by example.
"If I want my officers out of the car, and I want them on bicycle patrols, and I want them interacting with residents, then that's exactly the way that I need to lead," says Granitz. "That's what we're going to do here."
The new chief says he is excited about the opportunity and will make sure accountability and transparency are central to the way he leads this department.