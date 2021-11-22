READING, Pa.- More than 30 years ago Polly Mathys, a professor at Alvernia at the time started a small turkey drive.
"That first year I said to people, 'if you get a free turkey and you don't want it, give it to me' and so, I accumulated 25 that year. It's since escalated to 500,"says Mathys.
The last two years, it's been held at the university's new Collegetown location on Penn St. in downtown Reading.
Organizers say it has been a better way to reach the people they're trying to serve.
"We're enriched personally just by being able to be a part of it," says Glynis Fitzgerald, Sr. VP and Provost of Alvernia.
"We've seen lots of smiles," says Jamie Caporizo, Senior Director of Mission and Ministry for Alvernia. "We've seen people who have waited out in the cold to get their turkey, but they're all grateful."
For Alvernia students, staff and faculty, service is a major part of their mission.
"It makes me feel warm inside," says Marley Werner, a student at Alvernia. "I always love to help others and be able to provide what they might not have, especially when I know food insecurity is a real problem right now."
"We're just looking to make friends and just serve them as human beings, because that's our calling," says Caporizo.