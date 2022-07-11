READING, Pa. - They may just look like small displays by 9th graders but a former astronaut is hoping it will help propel them in a positive direction.
"I was among the first astronauts that were hired to fly the space shuttle back in 1978 before the shuttle was ready to fly,” said former astronaut and current Lehigh Valley professor Terry Hart.
Hart was also on one of the earlier Challenger missions and at the forefront of the space shuttle program.
"You get to do a lot of the engineering and procedure development. Like, in my case, the rendezvous in orbit and the space walking and all that kind of thing,” Hart explained.
He's hoping the summer STEM programs garnered toward students at schools in Lehigh and Berks will expose kids to education and career paths they may not have otherwise considered.
“Do it as a team learn how to be a good team player,” said Hart. “Which almost everything we do anymore NASA or anything else requires a team of people that are all highly motivated.”