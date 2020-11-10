READING, Pa. - Melissa Lake, a former Reading teacher and one-time Jeopardy! contestant back in 2015, is recalling her experience on the long-running game show, following the death of iconic host Alex Trebek.
"I was honestly in shock, because if you watch the show, he was taping episodes as recently as two weeks ago and I don't think any of us knew how close to the end he was," Lake said.
It's a mix of mourning and memories, not just of the well-known host, but also of her father.
"And my dad died earlier this year of cancer and so to lose Alex also of cancer the same year that my dad died, just like a lot of memories are wrapped up and it was such a great experience," said Lake.
Trebek made an appearance in Pennsylvania back 2018 to moderate a debate between then-incumbent Governor Tom Wolf and Republican Scott Wagner.
Lake recalled the portion of the show where Trebek gets to know the contestants a bit. She told Trebek she was a fan of national parks.
"I was prepared for him to ask me, 'What's your favorite national park?' and instead, as Alex was prone to do, he came out with, 'Which is the national park that is the farthest away?' And I said American Samoa because that's true and he was like "American Samoa?"," Lake recalled. "I feel like I stumped him a little bit that he didn't know where there was a national park in American Samoa."
It's no daily double trivia question when it comes to asking just what kind of impact Alex Trebek had on the popular game show and the people who watched it.
"He just embodied Jeopardy," Lake said. "Jeopardy will live in on without him but it's not gonna be the same."