LAURELDALE, Pa. - A former treasurer of a church in Berks pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and forgery relating to charges she forged almost $400,000 worth of checks over 10 years.

Melanie Kummerer was the central treasurer of the Calvary Lutheran Church from January 2009 to February 2019, when she resigned, according to detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office.

During those 10 years, authorities said Kummerer forged more than 200 checks, worth more than $391,000.

She was sentenced to ten years probation and ordered to pay restitution. 

