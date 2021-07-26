LEESPORT, Pa. - Police say a former school district superintendent in Berks County threatened a school board member.
They say a board member called them last week and said former Schuylkill Valley Superintendent Michael Mitchell threatened to kill him.
According to court documents George Mertz, a member of the Schuylkill Valley School Board, contacted police to tell them Mitchell threated his life saying, "I'm coming in on Monday and I'm gonna kill you."
Police reached out to Mitchell. They say he admitted to calling the board member, and did say, quote "I'm going to bury you". Mitchell said his wording wasn't intended to threaten.
The documents continue to say Mertz received text messages from Mitchell with statements including "You're done," "I always win," "I know where all the bodies are buried" and "You messed with the wrong guy George."
Mitchell is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.