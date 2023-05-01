READING, Pa. - A former Berks County doctor who pleaded guilty to rape and related charges in late 2022 was sentenced Monday.

Justin Rutherford received 26 years and 10 months to 70 years in prison, followed by 12 years of special probation, after entering a non-negotiated plea to rape of a child, rape of an unconscious person, sexual abuse of children and invasion of privacy charges.

Rutherford, a former doctor from Amity Township, was arrested in 2021 after a tip to a state hotline led to an investigation by the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

DA: Hidden camera discovery leads to rape investigation Authorities said the suspect's crimes had nothing to do with his employment as a physician.

According to court documents, Rutherford used a hidden bathroom camera to record people in his home in various states of undress and without their consent. Investigators found thousands of video and photo images at the time of his arrest. He was also charged with sexually assaulting two underage victims.

While awaiting sentencing, Rutherford was charged in a separate case when he allegedly tried to have one of the witnesses against him murdered. Authorities say they intercepted jailhouse communications from Rutherford in which the suspect detailed the address, schedule, car and other personal information of one of his victims and discussed having them murdered.