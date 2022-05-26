A Berks County man accused of defrauding people who were clients of his financial businesses was convicted on 30 counts, involving multiple charges of fraud and money laundering.
The United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced Thursday that Jason Weigand, 51, of Sinking Spring, was convicted on charges of fraud, money laundering and identity theft arising from his elaborate scheme to steal money from his own financial advisory clients.
In October 2017, the defendant was charged by Indictment, which was then superseded several times, a media release reports.
While Weigand was out on bail awaiting trial, he committed additional fraud crimes, which resulted in a second indictment.
Weigand was ultimately charged with thirty counts involving multiple counts each of wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, interstate transportation of stolen property, unauthorized access to a computer, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, and committing offenses while on bail," the release continued to report.
The release also said that Weigand repeatedly stole money from his clients and went to great lengths to cover up his thefts over a 15 year period. Weigand laundered the stolen funds by passing them through a variety of bank accounts, and he even hacked into one client’s email account and accessed emails between the client and another investment advisor.