Former Berks sportswriter on the national stage for 76ers documentary

SPRING TWP., Pa - Call it -- a dream -- that was put on the shelf years ago.

"I got the rights to that famous Allen Iverson stepping over Tyron Lou picture on the cover and to this day it is the only book written about the 2001 Sixers,” said Clifton Duquette, Former Reading Eagle sportswriter turned Deka project manager as he recalled getting a surprise phone call about his 2012 book - "The 76ers with Iverson: Reliving the Ride."

"And I need to verify that you're the author of this book because I need you for this documentary and to be honest at first I thought I was being catfished,”Duquette said.

It was really Turner Sports on the line looking for Duquette to be a key part of a new documentary about the 2001 Philadelphia 76ers on NBA-TV.

“It’s really gonna be the closest thing to bringing my book to life,” he said.

He says he's excited to see himself sort of shoulder to shoulder with NBA legends.

“Allen Iverson's gonna say something and perhaps a split second later it'll have me saying something that's pretty extraordinary,” he said.

Extraordinary -- and unexpected.

"When you're not expecting something to happen that's when for whatever reason that's when it tends to happen,” he said.

A dream off the shelf -- and onto the screen -- hoping to inspire others.

If you've done something and you feel like there's value to it -- always hold on to that.”

You can follow Clifton on social media at the handles below.

Twitter: @clifduquette

Instagram: @cliftonduquette