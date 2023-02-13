SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It's a success story that started right here in Berks County.

"Mahomes says right out, he's taught him a lot,” said Wilson High football coach Doug Dahms.

And it culminated at the Super Bowl.

“They've been there but Chad's got the rings,” Dahms said.

Former Wilson star quarterback Chad Henne, and formerly number 2 behind NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, says he's retiring,

“Mixed emotions... you're glad he's healthy, you're glad he's getting out. His intentions are to come back to the area,” Dahms said. “He wants his kids to grow up in the Wilson School District where he did."

From Wilson to Michigan, and stints on three NFL teams: the Dolphins, the Jaguars and the Chiefs.

"When he's playing you hope he gets in and he's helped them in a couple of big playoff games and you're gonna miss that,” Dahms said.

Henne has stepped in when needed, and found success, most recently in the playoffs.

"When I was talking to him a couple weeks ago, he gets no reps on practice,” Dahms said. “It's all mental."

The next chapter for Henne could be coaching.

"I think he'll get the bug and he'll probably want to come back and help out. He said he'd like to coach quarterbacks,” said Dahms. “He'd like to do some camp stuff with the quarterbacks."

According to one of his former coaches at Wilson, Doug Dahms, Henne's story serves as inspiration for current Wilson kids.

“Every kid that puts on a football uniform aspires to play in the NFL. We've been lucky to have four players that have achieved that lofty status,” Dahms said. "Chad's been so humble about it and he's a perfect example.”