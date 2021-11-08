READING, Pa. — A former West Reading borough councilman will be spending more time behind bars.
A Berks County judge on Monday sentenced Kirk Mullen to six to 20 years in state prison for his second robbery conviction.
Judge Thomas Parisi found Mullen guilty last month of robbery and attempted delivery of a controlled substance, specifically opioids, according to Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Mullen was arrested in September 2020, after taping a threatening note to the front door of The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on West Lancaster Avenue in Shillington.
The note threatened the pharmacy's owner and his family if the owner didn't deliver a large quantity of controlled substances to the parking lot of a church on Kenhorst Boulevard in southwest Reading, according to investigators.
Mullen's arrest came a year after he admitted in court to robbing the West Reading Drug Store of $16,395 worth of oxycodone and OxyContin pills. That guilty plea got him nine to 23 months in jail followed by eight years' probation.
Mullen was a member of the West Reading Borough Council at the time of the 2019 robbery. He later admitted to being a drug addict and to suffering from depression.