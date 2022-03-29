BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A former daycare worker accused of inappropriately touching a child at a daycare center where he worked has been sentenced to prison.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams told 69 News Andrew J. McCollin was sentenced to 34 to 68 years in prison Tuesday.
McCollin,33, of Berkwick, Columbia County was arrested in 2019 after a 4-year-old child reported being touched inappropriately by a teacher at Creative Beginnings Early Learning Center in Bern Township, detectives said.
Investigators also learned a 5-year-old boy told his parents that he was touched by his teacher, "Mr. Andrew", on more than one occasion.
McCollin was charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, institutional sexual assault - child care, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.
He was found guilty back in September 2021, according to Adams.