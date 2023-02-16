BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities say a former Berks County doctor jailed in 2021 on sexual assault charges tried to order one of his alleged victims killed while he was incarcerated.

According to court documents, authorities intercepted jailhouse communications from Justin Rutherford in January in which the suspect detailed the address, schedule, car and other personal information of one of his juvenile victims during a discussion about having them murdered.

Rutherford is charged with criminal solicitation to commit first degree murder and is incarcerated at Berks County Jail on $1,000,000 bail.

During the interception, authorities say Rutherford discussed the most opportune time to kill the victim, as well as the importance of wearing gloves and multiple layers of clothing in order to not leave any DNA evidence behind. He suggested burying the victim's body in the forest or having it burned as a way of concealing the crime.

According to authorities, Rutherford stated that upon completion of the murder, he would ask his lawyer to petition for a new court date so he could withdraw his plea. Court records show Rutherford pleaded guilty to rape and related charges in October of last year.

In that case, Rutherford was charged with sexually assaulting two underage boys as well as filming others with a hidden camera located in the bathroom of his Amity Township home.

Rutherford is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the latest charges on February 28.