BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities say a former Berks County doctor, jailed in 2021 on sexual assault charges, tried to order one of his victims killed while he was incarcerated.

"We were given information that Justin Rutherford was trying to contact a victim and that he was plotting to have one of the victims of his crimes murdered," said Berks District Attorney John Adams.

Authorities say they intercepted jailhouse communications from Rutherford in which the suspect detailed the address, schedule, car and other personal information of one of his victims and discussed having them murdered.

Justin Rutherford pleaded guilty to rape and related charges in October of last year. In that case, the former physician was charged with sexually assaulting two underage boys as well as filming others with a hidden camera located in the bathroom of his Amity Township home.

"When he was planning to kill this witness, what he was then going to do was request through his attorney that he withdraw his guilty plea when the witness was deceased and then he would then try to fight the charges," Adams said.

But the plot didn't work, and Rutherford found himself facing additional charges.

"Because of some great investigative [work] by detectives from my office, his plan was thwarted and he is now charged with criminal solicitation to commit criminal homicide," said Adams.

During the interception, authorities say Rutherford discussed the most opportune time to kill the victim, as well as the importance of wearing gloves and multiple layers of clothing in order to not leave any DNA evidence behind. Rutherford suggested burying the victim's body in the forest or having it burned as a way of concealing the crime.

"The fact that he is a physician, he's got to be a very intelligent individual, and I think that he thought he could outsmart the system," Adams said.

Rutherford is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the latest charges on February 28.