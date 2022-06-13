WYOMISSING, Pa. — A former employee of a company owned by Wyomissing-based Penn National Gaming is being charged with insider trading.
U.S. Attorneys say David Roda, 36 of Philadelphia, used knowledge of an upcoming acquisition to net $560,000 of profit. They say while he was the Director of Backend Architecture for Penn Interactive, he learned Penn National was considering buying Score Media and Gaming.
They say he bought $20,000 worth of call options which he sold for $580,000 after Penn National announced it was acquiring Score Media.