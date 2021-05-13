BERKS, Pa. | Three former fire officials are charged with multiple counts of corruption and theft, according to Berks D.A.
In June 2019, the Berks County Detective’s Office received a theft complaint, involving the Alsace Manor Fire Company and three of their officials.
Detectives discovered that the year before, the three former officials applied for a “Bridge Loan” in the amount of $200,000.00, for the acquisition of a new Tanker Truck for the fire company. The total cost of the Tanker Truck was $345,307.00.
In addition to the “Bridge Loan”, the D.A. states that these officials tapped into two other forms of funding for the new tankers, amounting to about $151,000 total.
Allegedly, the former officials mislead the loan department personnel by stating that the Fire Company applied for a state loan, and they would be receiving the funds to satisfy the “Bridge Loan”.
The Berks County D.A. says the investigation found they never applied for a state loan.
The Fire Company officials who executed the “Bridge Loan” documents at the financial institution were President Scott Allen Moyer, and Treasurer / Fire Chief Wendy L. Becker.
In addition to this theft, the Berks County Detectives says that the three Alsace Manor Fire Company officials were operating and hosting bingo events, and selling small games of chance without a license, both in violation of Pennsylvania law.
The former officials were said to have produced no financial records for Berks County Detectives when asked, and did not hand over paper documents of any meetings.
Charges were officially filed on Tuesday, and M.D.J. Chieffo issued arrest warrants for Scott Allen Moyer and Wendy L. Becker; however Kelly Brown’s charging documents will be served via summons.
On Wednesday morning, Scott Allen Moyer and Wendy L. Becker surrendered by reporting to the Berks County Detective’s Office.
Both defendants were taken into custody and immediately escorted down to the Central Processing Center and released into the custody of the Berks County Sheriff’s Department.
Both have been processed and are no awaiting trial in county jail.