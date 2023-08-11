SCRANTON, Pa. - Ellen Casey, the former First Lady of Pennsylvania, has died.

The Casey Family issued the following statement Friday morning:

“Our mother, Ellen Harding Casey, died peacefully this morning at Regional Hospital, Scranton after a brief illness. We are mourning the loss of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the center of our family, and we are deeply saddened by this loss.”

Casey was married to former Pennsylvania Governor Bob Casey, Sr., who served as the Commonwealth's 42nd governor from 1987 to 1995, and was the mother of current U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Jr. (D - PA.)

First Lady Lori Shapiro released the following statement:

"On behalf of our entire family, Josh and I send our prayers and condolences to the Casey Family on the passing of First Lady Ellen Casey. Ellen was an ambassador for the Commonwealth and her beloved home of Scranton. Like Governor Casey, she made family, health, and children part of her life’s work. Her work to raise awareness around breast cancer, literacy, and so much more made the lives of countless Pennsylvanians better. We are grateful to Ellen for her dedication to the people of Pennsylvania. May her memory be a blessing for her family and all of us who benefited from her service."

On Friday, Governor Shaprio ordered U.S. and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds across Pennsylvania to immediately fly at half-staff in Casey's honor.