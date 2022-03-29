READING, Pa. -- Entertainment is returning to a once abandoned space in Exeter Township.
"Our demo has been going great we've been working three nights a week to get down to bare bones of a building that used to be a movie theater and turn it into what's going to be a magical musical space," director Brandon Kegrize said.
The former Fox Theatre is now being leased by the Reading Civic Theater, a group that's been on a three year journey to find a new home to replace its nearly 100 year old home on North Tenth Street in Reading.
"It's just starting to crumble around us. there are many many problems with the building," Reading Civic Theatre President Jeannette Deangelo said.
The first show? It will be a premiere of The Descendants the Musical in June.
"There was three movies and an animation series so this musical is based loosely off of all three movies its going great we are about two weeks into rehearsals," Kegrize said.
The director of the inaugural show is also in charge of constructing the new stage - which will be ready just in time for tech rehearsals.
"Stadium seating the seating is here already so that aspect of it is what's going to work great for a space like us," Kegrize said." It's just getting ourselves to a stage a 40 foot wide stage and almost 30 foot deep."
With the revival of the entertainment space, those with the theater say they hope to bring more people to local businesses.
"it's nice to be in the suburbs where we can offer better parking and lots of places to eat and we can bring a lot of business I think," Deangelo said.
It's just a lease for now through a partnership with Boscov's, but they're hoping it could become something permanent in the future.
"The arts is very very special you can learn a lot from the arts," Kegrize said.