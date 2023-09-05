ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Pursuing a dream can often be exhausting

"I wanted to have a court," said Mark Abel, a tennis enthusiast and former coach at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County. "I was telling my friend I never would have done this if I knew it was gonna take that long and be that hard, but now that I've done it, this is beyond my wildest dreams."

But Abel is using his years long dream project of building a tennis court on his property.

"I always wanted that, but I never thought it would happen," he said.

He's been teaming up with a coach in Berks County to help expand the sport for young people.

"Ryan Knarr is an officer in USTA eastern district and coach at Conrad Weiser [High School], and he and I have done a couple different projects together," said Abel.

They recently hosted two tour pros — KP Kannu and Holden Koons — and had a number of youth tennis players from around the region play on the clay court to raise money for youth tennis players.

"Having 8-, 9, 10-year-olds, even some of the high school kids who've never been to the U.S. Open, and even if you are, you're sitting so far up, it's not the same, and to be this close to a live tennis match at this level," Abel said.

It's a dream finally realized but not yet complete, as Abel looks to continue to promote the sport.

"It isn't a popular sport here," he said, "so having that kind of exposure, I think, would make a big difference, because we are certainly planning to do it next year now that we have a little more time and space to plan it out."