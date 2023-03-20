READING, Pa. - A former Pennsylvania state lawmaker is jumping into the race for Berks County commissioner.

Dante Santoni made the announcement Monday at a labor union office in Spring Township.

Santoni, a Democrat, represented part of Berks County in the Pennsylvania House from 1993 to 2012.

In addition to Santoni, the current list of Democrat primary candidates for commissioner are Douglas Metcalfe, Jess Royer and Isamac Torres-Figueora.

David Golowski, Maria Bogdanova-Peife, Mark Scott and incumbents Christian Leinbach and Michael Rivera are running as Republicans.