A video captured by a man who once lived in eastern Pennsylvania showed a high river moving rapidly through a construction site near a bridge going into Billings, Montana.
"You could see how high the river was," he said. "That's usually a lot, lot lower."
Prior to moving to the area, the Schuylkill County native worked as a fly fishing guide for 12 years, spending time in Berks County.
He spoke to 69 News from the Bear Canyon Campground, near Yellowstone National Park, where heavy flooding has destroyed homes and forced thousands of people out of the area.
"I've never seen a river system get so big and treacherous," he said.
He said businesses and propane tanks are also underwater. Photos he took show open land turned into rivers.
"There were just some plain fields that were completely wiped out with crops, things like that," he said.
He says he is OK where he is at higher elevation, but he said returning to normal will take time, especially for the fishing industry.
"It's wild. It's real, and it caused a lot of damage," he said. "It just takes people working together to figure it all out."