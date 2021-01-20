READING, Pa. – For one former National Guard member, images of insurrection and current guard members deployed to the U.S. Capitol recall questions he used to ask when he first signed up.
"We used to sit down as lower enlisted soldiers and have these conversations like, 'What happens if people wanna riot?,'" recalled Carlos Luciano Jr. of Reading. "What do we do? Like, are we really gonna follow the orders and point weapons at our loved ones and tell them to go back inside?"
Now, Luciano believes many current members, seen sleeping on cots and even on the floor of the Capitol building, are asking themselves similar questions, amid never-before-seen circumstances and on the eve of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
"This is the first time in the history of the United States that a federalized troop under Title 10 orders has to be properly vetted in order for them to serve their mission," Luciano said. "I've never heard of anything like that."
When Luciano first enlisted in the National Guard, he had no idea what the future would hold or to which assignments he might be deployed.
"It's interesting because we are considered citizen soldiers that have to go to work during the month and only drill one weekend a month, but when that Title 10 comes about, we are essentially United States Army federal troops," Luciano said.
He recalled seeing an increase in certain types of training as his time in the guard came to a close. He says members are prepared for a lot.
"There's crowd control training," Luciano said. "There's state of emergency training. Things like that."
As thousands of National Guard members secure the Capitol, and a nation braces for what it hopes will be a peaceful transition of power, Luciano hopes for the best from his fellow citizens and guard members.
"Americans have proven time and time again that regardless of creed, regardless of race, regardless of what you personally believe, we have the capacity and capability to come together," Luciano said.