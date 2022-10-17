MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning.

Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.

His death has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Dennard spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and most recently, Green Bay Packers.

Muhlenberg Township police and the Berks County district attorney are investigating.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday, the coroner's office said.