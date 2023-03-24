READING, Pa. - A recent nominee for the director of Reading's Public Works Department is suing the city for wrongful termination.

Attorneys for Martin Neely filed the civil suit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Friday.

The suit claims, in part, that Neely successfully applied for the position and his nomination was publicly celebrated by city officials at a press conference on March 6 of this year. Reading City Council at the time claimed the nomination was not a done deal that they needed to interview all department heads prior to their hiring.

According to the suit, Neely filed a workers' compensation claim against a former employer and, upon learning this, the city rescinded their job offer on March 15. The suit contends that this decision violated public policy of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The City of Reading announced March 17 that the search for a new public works director would continue, and that Neely was no longer under consideration.

Neely is suing for monetary compensation and damages.

69 News reached out to the city for comment and is awaiting their response.