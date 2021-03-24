SHILLINGTON, Pa. – A former nurse with more than four decades of experience says she never thought she'd get the chance to give a complete stranger such a special birthday present.
"Last Saturday, it was the one woman's birthday, so I wished her a happy birthday," said Valerie Zellers. "She said, 'I'm so grateful to be here.'"
The present was the Pfizer vaccine, administered at the gym at Governor Mifflin High School with doses provided by the Medicine Shoppe in Shillington.
It caught Zellers off guard because she didn't realize how much people value the opportunity to get vaccinated right now, with vaccine supply in such high demand and limited quantities.
"I don't really think too much about it because it's a fast-moving pace that we have out there," Zellers said. "And everybody is so happy."
Zellers says in the past few weeks the vaccination site at Governor Mifflin has become very efficient and it gives her hope to see volunteers like her and the community as a whole coming together.
"We have volunteers doing everything from registering people in the lobby to directing traffic," she explained. "We do car-side vaccinations."
As a former health professional, Zellers knows inoculation is just one piece of the pandemic puzzle, but having received the vaccine herself, she understands that this shot in the arm is still much more than that.
"I know I feel more comfortable," Zellers said. "I have grandchildren. And my daughter-in-law, my son-in-law. It gives you a little bit of comfort and ease of mind, so to speak."
This weekend she might get the chance to give a second dose to someone close to her — her husband.
"I thought, well, if he has a 9-12 opening for a volunteer, maybe I'll ask if I can get him in at nine and I can give him a good shot," Zellers said.