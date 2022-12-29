OLEY TWP., PA. - Tomorrow morning, the owner of a signature Berks County farm store and dairy will be auctioning off the last of his items.

That's Oley Turnpike Dairy and Farm Store, which has been a community staple since 1970.

Eugene Moser, known by many in the area as "Mose," bought the farm in 1961. He says he opened shop just nine years later.

Over the years, he has collected many farming tools and tractors -- which Moser says are still functioning and can be bid on beginning 9 a.m. Friday.

"Mose" may be 85, but he says can still do the one thing he loves the most.

"I drive all the time," said Moser. "My favorite thing is driving tractor, which I have been doing for almost 80 years. I started driving tractor for my dad when I was 5-years-old."

Moser's beloved John Deer tractors are just some of the things being auctioned off.

"Planting equipment, balers, wagons, it's all here," added Moser.

Hundreds of milk bottles from back in the day with the dairy's name will be available. Moser can recall when it cost just 96 cents for a gallon. There is also an original Oley Turnpike Dairy sign.

"You can't put a price on sentimental," said Phil Nissley, who is vice president of John Hess Auction Company. "Realistically, there are some tractors that will bring $20,000 to $40,000."

John Hess Auction Company will run the event.

"It's a huge responsibility to take an auction on like this, but the Moser family has been phenomenal to work with and the nicest people you want to deal with," said Nissley.

People can show up to the farm or preregister and bid online.

"All you need is a good checkbook and a lot of cash," said Nissley.

As for Moser, he bought the farm in 1961. He opened the store in 1970 and operated it for 52 long years.

"This chapter... ending my farming career. I plan to retire," he said.

His plan is to move to Hershey and spend time with family. He says he may pick up a part-time job.

As for the farm, Moser says it has been sold to a family friend, who Moser has known for 60 years. He says the property will remain farmland. The restaurant and store will be leased out to another businessman.

The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will run through 2 p.m. Larger items, including the tractors, can be bid on starting at noon.