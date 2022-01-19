BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Berks County native and former Olympic athlete Allison Baver pleaded not guilty to federal charges Tuesday.

Baver is accused of making false statements on loan applications through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Prosecutors said she claimed her entertainment company had a monthly payroll between $4 million and nearly $5 million, when it had no monthly payroll.

They said she claimed the company employed up to 430 people, when it had no employees.

Prosecutors said Baver received $10 million and invested some of it in a movie.

She's facing nine charges.

