READING, Pa. | A former outlet center property could one day be home to the newest school in the Reading School District.
The board approved a plan to buy the property at North Ninth and Douglass Wednesday night, according to city officials
Along North Ninth Street in Reading, was the former location of the city's outlet stores years ago. The district hasn't decided what it will be, but they know what they want it to do.
"We're still in the process of developing what type of school it will be whether it be elementary, secondary, but it will certainly help address something of the concerns with overcrowding in the district," noted Wayne Gehris, CFO of the Reading School District.
The district's chief financial officer said its something that came into even brighter light during the pandemic, and wanting to provide more space for students and also nearby schools that are using module classrooms.
The funding will come from the feds, officials say.
"Additional funding that came out of the federal government that resources can be applied to useful buildings. We've been trying to address some of these concerns over the past six years," said Gehris.
The school is getting the property from the Shuman Development Group.
Many ask however, why would this area be best suited for a new school?
"When we evaluated the district as a whole, this community, this area of Reading was the one that had the greatest amount of growth," responded Gehris. "From this spot there are four elementary schools within three or four blocks."
The district expects to announce what the school will be before the end of the year. Due to it being tied in with the federal funding, it would need to be completed by September of 2024, officials say.