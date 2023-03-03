SPRING TWP., Pa. - A Reading High School graduate and former Penn State Berks soccer player was among 3 people killed in a violent crash in Monroe County.

25-year-old Bryan Franco of Hellertown died Wednesday morning following the multiple vehicle crash that shut down Route 33 in Hamilton Township for hours.

Officials say a tractor trailer crossed the median and struck oncoming traffic.

40-year-old Samantha Crich of Wilkes-Barre and her 14-year-old passenger were also killed in the crash.

Franco joined the FC Reading Revolution soccer club in his early teens and went on to play at Reading High School, where he graduated in 2016.

According to his former coach at Penn State Berks Adrian Munteanu, Franco was a terrific teammate and someone who showed respect to everyone he encountered on the soccer field.

Pennsylvania State Police said their investigation of the crash is ongoing.