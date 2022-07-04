Ryan Varnes
The AMA Pro Racing community is mourning the loss of American Flat Track competitor Ryan Varnes.

Varnes, a 24-year-old Pennsylvania native, was involved in an on-track incident in the Production Twins Main Event at Weedsport Speedway on Saturday evening, according to AMA Pro Racing. 

Reports say Varnes is from Lancaster County, attending both Garden Spot High School and Penn State Berks. 

American Flat Track reports that on-scene emergency personnel responded to the incident immediately and transported Varnes to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Ryan's father, Kevin Varnes posted on Facebook, saying "We love you and will miss you. Forever and always. We find comfort and solace in knowing Ryan is an organ donor. That he will go on living and helping those in need."

