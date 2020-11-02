PHILADELPHIA - A man whose duty it once was to protect and serve as one of Berks County's finest will now serve time behind bars as a convicted felon.
A federal judge on Monday sentenced Timothy Woll, a former Cumru Township police lieutenant, to nine years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in connection with what U.S. Attorney William McSwain called "an appalling case."
The FBI arrested Woll in 2019, after they found nearly 200 images of child pornography on his personal cloud storage account.
Woll could have been ordered to serve up to 40 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release as a result of his guilty plea to child exploitation charges in June.
Woll joined the Cumru Township Police Department in 1987. He was promoted to lieutenant 30 years later.